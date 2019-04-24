Westport News: Social Security Scam

#Westport CT–On 04/22/2019, a Westport resident received a phone call from someone purporting to work for the Social Security Administration using what appeared on the caller identification as a legitimate phone number for the Social Security Administration. The caller told the resident her social security number was being used fraudulently in another state. The caller also knew her name and correct social security number. Minutes after ending the call, later the victim received a phone call from what appeared to be the Westport Police Department non-emergency line, 203-341-6000. The caller identified himself as a Westport Police officer and said he was investigating the illegal use of the victim’s social security number. The victim was told her assets would be frozen and suggested transferring $10,000 to a special account, so that she would have available funds during the investigation. The victim was instructed to send the money in the form of Bitcoin. The victim sent $4,000 before she realized she had been scammed.

Criminals are disguising their phone numbers to appear legitimate. If you have any doubts as to the legitimacy of a call, whether the caller claims to be an employee of a utility company, the Social Security Administration, IRS etc., we recommend that you hang up before providing any personal information and contact the agency/company directly. The Westport Police Department does not establish special accounts to hold the personal funds of residents during an investigation. If you are a Westport resident and believe you have fallen victim to this scam, please contact the police department via the non-emergency line (203) 341-6000.

