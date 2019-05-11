Bridgeport News: Person Shot

2019-05-10 @ 10:38pm– #Bridgeport CT– Police received a call from a resident on Lenox Avenue of hearing shots fired. About twenty minutes later they received a call from Bridgeport Hospital that they had a gunshot victim who said he was walking down Lenox Avenue when he was hit by gunfire in the leg. He arrived to the hospital by cab. He has a non-life-threatening injury.

Noticias de Bridgeport: Persona fue herida

2019-05-10 @ 10:38pm – #Bridgeport CT – La policía recibió una llamada de un residente en la Avenida Lenox de disparos. Unos veinte minutos más tarde recibieron una llamada del hospital de Bridgeport que tuvieron una víctima de disparo que dijo que estaba caminando por la Avenida Lenox cuando fue herido por disparos en la pierna. Llegó al hospital en taxi. Tiene una lesión que no pone en riesgo la vida.