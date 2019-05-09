Bridgeport News: Protestors Block Roads

About 40-50 protesters marched to block traffic on Park Avenue, West Avenue, State Street and Fairfield Avenue according to radio reports to protest “Justice for Jayson” on the anniversary of his death. In 2017 Negron, 15, was driving a stolen 2012 Subaru Forester in Bridgeport accompanied by Julian Fyffe, then 21, when the vehicle was spotted by police who pursed the stolen vehicle. Negron led the officers on a brief pursuit, eventually striking Boulay with the vehicle door. Boulay fired into the car. Boulay said “that he was in fear of being dragged under the Subaru being operated by Jayson Negron and discharged his weapon only after he had been struck by the vehicle and believed that he was about to be subjected to serious bodily harm.

A full report from the State’ Attorney can be found here:https://portal.ct.gov/DCJ/Whats-News/Reports-on-the-Use-of-Force-by-Peace-Officers/2017—May—Jayson-Negron—Bridgeport