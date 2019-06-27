On June 24, 2019, the Norwalk Police Department was contacted by the Bennington, Vermont Police Department regarding a fugitive named Zachary Dumas, who was believed to be staying on Cedar Street in Norwalk. Dumas had an active arrest warrant for larceny from a person, criminal threatening and habitual criminal which stemmed from a robbery of a restaurant. Special Services Officers began conducting surveillance of the area and observed a Chevrolet sedan park on Summit Avenue. Dumas exited the driver’s side of the vehicle, at which time officers moved in to arrest him. Upon seeing the officers, Dumas fled on foot, running behind a business on Cedar Street and then down a hill and onto I-95. Dumas ran across I-95 and then up the embankment on the other side, which leads to the rear of the Norwalk Fire Department Station 2. Special Services Officers radioed Dumas’s location to back-up officers, who chased Dumas briefly before tackling him to the ground and taking him into custody behind the firehouse. The Chevrolet that Dumas was driving was found to have been stolen from Troy, New York.

Arrested: Zachary Dumas, date of birth 04-29-86 of 92 Cedar Street Norwalk Charge: Fugitive from Justice, Larceny 1 and Interfering with a Police Officer Bond: $350,000 Court: 07-03-19