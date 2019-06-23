Fairfield News: Candles Suspected In Overnight Fire

2019-06-22 @ 11:30pm–Assistant Fire Chief George Gomola said unattended candles are to blame for an overnight fire on Longfellow Avenue. Gomola said the resident said she was burning candles in her bedroom and she had left the 3 family home for a short time. When she returned she discovered the fire. Gomola said the woman did the right thing by alerting the other occupants and then called 911 from her cellphone outside of the residence. The woman did receive burns to her hand attempting to put the fire out. The assistant chief said by her closing the bedroom door prior to retreating helped keep the flames from spreading. The fire marshal is investigating.