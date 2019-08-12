On Saturday, August 10th, at approximately 12:04 p.m., an 82 year old woman was walking into the Westfield Trumbull Mall when she was pushed to the ground by an unidentified male who stole her purse and fled in her gray Honda Accord.

The victim stated that she was walking in the parking lot towards JC Penney when she was attacked. Witnesses stated that they heard a woman screaming for help and observed the suspect running away with the victim’s beige purse. He then sped away in the victim’s vehicle, toward the Main Street exit. The witnesses notified the police immediately.

The victim suffered minor injuries that included abrasions on her arms and legs. Trumbull EMS responded and provided medical care to the victim on scene, but she refused further medical assistance. The suspect was described as a Hispanic male in his twenties, about 5′ 9” tall, with a close-cropped haircut, wearing grey sweat pants, and a white, yellow and red windbreaker jacket.

Trumbull Police detectives are actively investigating to identify the assailant. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Trumbull Police Department directly at (203) 261-3665 or via the anonymous and confidential tip line located on our website: trumbull-ct.gov/policeTips. All information will remain anonymous.

