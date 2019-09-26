Governor Wants You To Take Precautions on EEE

HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont is advising people in Connecticut to take proper precautions to protect themselves against Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) as state public health officials announced that the second person to be diagnosed with the virus this year in Connecticut has passed away. The patient, an adult resident from Old Lyme, was hospitalized with encephalitis in mid-September and is the second human fatality from the virus in Connecticut since 2013.

The governor made the announcement at a State Capitol news briefing alongside the leaders of the Connecticut Mosquito Control Program, including the commissioners of the Department of Public Health (DPH), the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP), the Department of Agriculture (DOAG), and the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station (CAES). In addition, Department of Transportation Commissioner Joe Giulietti announced that cautionary messaging will begin to appear on digital highway signs throughout the state directing people to get more information about EEE on the state’s website at www.ct.gov/eee.

“State government is being cautious on peoples’ behalf and we are just warning folks to be careful, but there is no need to panic,” Governor Lamont said. “We want to make sure that we are doing everything we can to provide updated information on these developments to the people of our state. If you must be outside early in the morning or at dusk, it’s a good idea to take some simple precautions.”

“Our number one priority right now is informing the public about precautions they can take to reduce risk of infection,” Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz said. “Don’t panic, but please remember to use bug spray, wear long sleeves and pants, and try to avoid spending time outdoors after dusk. The good news is that as we continue to track and test mosquitos throughout Connecticut, we are seeing a dramatic decrease in the number of mosquitos testing positive for this virus as the cooler weather approaches.”

“The death of two Connecticut residents with EEE virus emphasizes the seriousness of this infection,” DPH Commissioner Renée Coleman-Mitchell cautioned. “Approximately a third of patients who develop EEE die and there is no specific treatment for EEE. Using insect repellent, covering bare skin and avoiding being outdoors from dusk to dawn are effective ways to help keep you from being bitten by mosquitoes. Mosquitoes continue to be active until the first heavy frost.”

Yesterday, CAES identified EEE virus in a type of mosquito that bites only birds at the trap site in South Windsor. Given the amount of EEE activity being seen in eastern Connecticut, this finding in South Windsor is of public health concern. Residents of South Windsor are advised to protect themselves and their children by: (1) taking personal precautions to prevent mosquito bites, and (2) minimizing outdoor activity from dusk to dawn, when mosquitoes are most active. If outdoor activity is unavoidable, all personal precautions to prevent mosquito bites should be taken.

Dr. Theodore Andreadis, Director of CAES, said, “Right now, we are seeing that the greatest risk is east of the Connecticut River. However, the very good news is that as we monitor our mosquito population, we are seeing a significant overall decline in the number of mosquitoes collected in our statewide trapping as well as the number of mosquitoes infected with the EEE virus.”

