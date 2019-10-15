Fairfield News: Stratford Burglary Suspect Apprehended After Manhunt

2019-10-15@10AMish–#Fairfield CT– #Stratford CT–Stratford Police pursued a vehicle that was a suspect in a burglary. Just before it entered the Fairfield Town Line on North Avenue, they terminated the pursuit. Fairfield Officers located the suspect’s vehicle near Algonquin Rd. And began a track with our K9. The suspect is described as a 50-60 year old white male wearing a grey hoodie and green and white sneakers. He was seen on a home surveillance video fleeing the vehicle east on Algonquin toward Brooklawn Ave. K-9 Jagger with his handler Kevin Wells apprehended the suspect who was then turned over to Stratford Police.