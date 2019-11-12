Westport Police Department K9s to Receive Ballistic and Stab Proof Vests

(Westport, CT) Thanks to charitable donations, Police Service Dogs Atlas and Onyx will each receive a ballistic and stab proof vest. Organized through Brady’s K9 fund, a non-profit organization out of Strongsville, Ohio, Atlas and Onyx will each receive state of the art protective equipment thanks to a donation from Kim at Blue Paws Matter. Each vest is a custom made streetfighter vest manufactured by Line of Fire Defense Systems and retail at over $1,500.00. These vests allow Police Service Dogs Atlas and Onyx to have ballistic and stab protection the entire time they are on duty, just like their handlers.

Brady’s K9 Fund is run by Brady Snakovsky; a fourth grade student residing in the state of Ohio. Brady has a strong affinity for police officers and hopes to one day become a police K9 handler himself. To date, he has outfitted one hundred and twenty-nine police service dogs from across the country with these vests. For more information on this organization as well as the vest which these officers will receive, please see the following link: https://www.bradysk9fund.com/

Police Service Dog Atlas is a five year old German Shepherd and is handled by Officer Scinto; a seven year veteran of the Westport Police Department. The two have been on the road working together for almost three years. Atlas is a dual purpose K9, certified on both state and national levels as a patrol K9 and in narcotics detection. They are currently assigned to the patrol division where they work the evening and midnight shifts. Both Officer Scinto and Atlas are also assigned to the Southwest Regional Emergency Response Team where Atlas assists the team with building searches, high risk tracking, and apprehending dangerous suspects. Police Service Dog Onyx is a three year old Dutch Shepherd/ Belgian Malinois mix and is handled by Corporal Smith; a twenty year veteran of the Westport Police Department. They have been on the road working together for nearly two years. Onyx is a dual purpose K9, certified on both state and national levels as a Patrol K9 and in narcotics detection. They are assigned to the patrol division where they work the midnight shift.

(Westport Police Press Release)