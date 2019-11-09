Westport Provides Free ProAct Prescription Drug Discount Program to Residents

Westport, CT – The Town of Westport, in conjunction with the Connecticut Conference of Municipalities (CCM), announced that it is offering residents a new way to save money on prescription medications and certain medical services through a new prescription drug savings program. The ProAct discount cards will arrive in residents’ mailboxes via the US Postal service next week. Regardless of whether residents are currently insured, uninsured, or underinsured, they can use the cards at participating pharmacies to obtain discounts and savings on prescription medications.

The “Town of Westport Prescription Drug Discount Card” helps residents save money on their medications any time their prescription is not covered by insurance. This card will provide immediate fiscal relief at the pharmacy counter for residents and offers the following features and benefits:

· Anyone can participate, regardless of age or income;

· All prescription medications are covered, including any pet prescriptions for human-based medications that can be filled at a regular retail pharmacy;

· There is no cost to the municipality or to participating residents;

· Generic prescriptions offer the highest savings, but name brand medications are eligible for discounts as well;

· There are no limits or restrictions on car usage so residents are encouraged to use the program when paying full cash prices for medications;

· There are more than 65,000 participating pharmacies nationwide, including CVS, Rite-Aid, Walgreens, Wal-Mart, Stop and Shop, and Big Y, and many local pharmacies;

· Discounts may also offered on other medical services including certain vision and hearing services, with discounts on eye exams, LASIK procedures, frames and lenses, and hearing aids.

· A discounted dental plan is also available.

· Visit www.ctrxdiscountcard.com for more information.

First Selectman Jim Marpe said the free program provides benefits to any resident whose traditional insurance coverage, or for those who may be uninsured or underinsured, to access needed prescription medications.

“Westport is proud to offer this program and appreciates the opportunity to help residents cut costs whenever possible,” Marpe said, adding that over 100 towns in Connecticut are currently using the program as a benefit of their membership to the Connecticut Conference of Municipalities (CCM).

Westport residents will receive a “Town of Westport Prescription Drug Discount Card” by direct mail that they may use at any participating retail pharmacy. All town residents regardless of age, income or existing health coverage may use the discount card. There are no enrollment forms, membership fees, restrictions or limits on frequency of use for residents. Cardholders and their family members are encouraged to use the card any time their prescriptions are not covered by insurance.

Cards can also be printed by visiting www.CTRxDiscountCard.com by selecting Town of Westport from the drop-down menu. The website also contains a “Learn the Perks of the Card” section where residents can locate a participating pharmacy, comparison shop their medication, and find the information on the discounts that are also available on vision, hearing and LASIK services.

Questions about the program can be directed to the ProAct Helpdesk at 1-877-776-2285 or by going to the website www.ctrxdiscountcard.com. The Town’s Human Services Department is also available to assist residents who need further information. 203-341-1050 or humansrv@westportct.gov

