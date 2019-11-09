Westport News: Leaf Collection

Westport, CT. – the Department of Public Works is currently planning the Annual Leaf Collection program. The Department requests that homeowners consider backyard leaf composting and suggests they contact the Conservation Department (341-1170) or Earthplace (557-4400) for relevant information. The ease and cost savings of backyard composting provides a viable alternative to either carting leaves to the Town Yard Waste Site or filling paper bags for the Town’s curbside pickup.

The curbside collection period will extend from November 4, 2019 through December 2, 2019.

The Public Works Department will collect leaves placed in biodegradable paper bags on the curbside during this period. Leaves placed in plastic bags will not be picked up , as the composting process cannot handle plastic. Residents living on private roadways must place their bagged leaves at an intersecting Town roadway.

A Department of Public Works crew will pick up bagged leaves throughout the entire Town several times during the collection period. A final pass will be initiated on December 2, 2019 and take approximately one week. All properly bagged leaves put out before December 2, 2019 will be collected.

Only Westport residents with valid proof of residency may bring their leaves directly to the yard waste site located at 180 BAYBERRY LANE . If leaves are transported in plastic bags, residents must empty the leaves from the plastic bags. The yard waste site is open Monday through Friday 7:00 A.M. to 3:00 P.M. and on Saturday 7:00 A.M. to 12:00 Noon. Saturday hours will be extended until 3:00 P.M. from November 2, 2019 thru December 7, 2019.

Westport residents with valid proof of residency may dump up to six, 30 gallon bags or containers full of leaves without a fee. Any van, pickup or tag-along trailer exceeding the 6-bag limit will be charged $40.00 per load. Any vehicle or trailer larger than a conventional pickup with a 4-foot by 8-foot bed will be charged $90.00 per ton.

Any vehicles with a 9-foot body or vehicles changed to significantly enlarge their factory design size will be charged $90.00 per ton estimated at 2 ton without weigh slip ($180.00). Dump tickets must be purchased at Town Hall, Monday through Friday between 8:30 A.M. and 4:30 P.M. or by mail by writing – Department of Public Works, 110 Myrtle Avenue, Westport, CT 06880.

This press release is made possible by: