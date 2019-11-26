Bridgeport News: Willow Street Arrests

2019-11-26 #Bridgeport CT–A viewer sent in this video of a suspect being taken into custody on Willow Street. Police confirmed that 3 suspicious males with guns on Radel Street fled when police approached them. Police were able to apprehend 2 of the three suspects in the Willow Street area. Hall Street School did go into lock in/out as a result.

Terel Hendrick was charged with operating an unregistered motor vehicle, improper marker, theft of license plates, no minimum motor vehicle insurance, reckless driving, engaging police in pursuit, operating with out a drivers license and interfering/resisting arrest.

Kai Lewis was charged with carrying a pistol without a permit.