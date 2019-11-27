2019-11-26@8:15PMish–#Bridgeport CT– Witnesses told me that the Greater Bridgeport Bus hit the back of a pickup truck as it was turning into the gas station at Main and Overland Avenue. The driver of the truck was transported to the hospital, and a passenger on the bus was being evaluated by EMS when I left the scene.
Bridgeport News: Bus Accident
2019-11-26@8:15PMish–#Bridgeport CT– Witnesses told me that the Greater Bridgeport Bus hit the back of a pickup truck as it was turning into the gas station at Main and Overland Avenue. The driver of the truck was transported to the hospital, and a passenger on the bus was being evaluated by EMS when I left the scene.