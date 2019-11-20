Washington, DC – U.S. Senators Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) and Chris Murphy (D-CT), joined Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI), Jack Reed (D-RI), Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), and Ed Markey (D-MA) in sending a letter to ISO New England (ISO-NE) calling on the regional grid operator to pursue changes to the energy markets consistent with the ambitious clean energy goals set by each of the New England states. The letter requests that all relevant energy stakeholders and state officials be included in the grid operator’s process for determining changes to these markets.

“New England states take the threat of climate change seriously and have adopted some of the most ambitious climate and clean energy laws in the country,” wrote the Senators. “ISO-NE has a responsibility to facilitate this clean energy transition and help achieve the region’s climate goals in a cost-effective manner that ensures reliability and just and reasonable rates for consumers.”

ISO-NE oversees regional electricity markets and is uniquely positioned to increase the availability of clean energy. The Senators caution that ISO-NE has taken steps to preserve the status quo of a fossil fuel-centered energy mix, stymying progress on state-level emission reduction goals even as advancements in technology have made renewable energy sources cheaper and more reliable. Eleven state attorneys general recently made a similar request to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC).

Full text of the letter is available below and here.

This press release was made possible by: