Bradley International Airport Named 5th Best In USA

#HARTFORD, CT – Governor Ned Lamont today released the following statement following the announcement made by Condé Nast Traveler, one of the nation’s leading travel publications, that Bradley International Airport has been named the fifth best airport in the United States in its 2019 Readers’ Choice Awards:

“Bradley International Airport is a conveniently located, accessible option for travelers throughout the New England region and its value needs to be utilized in our efforts to drive growth and serve as a magnet for economic activity. Over the last several years, many new improvements have been made at the airport to make it an even more convenient travel option, and we are determined to build on that success. That is why our CT2030 plan to transform the state’s transportation system includes the creation of a direct rail connection between Bradley and the CTrail Hartford Line. Businesses want to be located where they can move goods and services easily and we must utilize our airports as a resource to grow jobs and increase business activity in Connecticut.”

