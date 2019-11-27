Look Who’s DoingItLocal!

Say hello to Chrissy Miconi Gelsi from Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices located at 504 Bridgeport Avenue in Shelton. We met to discuss her advertising on DoingItLocal. We discussed how economical it really is to live in Shelton. Especially if you live in the city and pay to send your kids to private schools, you’d probably save money and own a home if you lived in Shelton and sent them to their great public school system.

If you talk to Chrissy you’ll instantly feel comfortable with her warm, friendly personality. One thing I love is how she knows how to think outside of the box. She wants to reach out to the community and she knows DoingItLocal can connect her with the local market (our audience averages 150,000 LOCAL viewers). We look forward to having Chrissy and Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices as a sponsor that keeps DoingItLocal FREE!

You can connect with Chrissy at 203-906-8678 or email her at chrissygelsi@bhhsne.com