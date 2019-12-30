$500 Million Funding For Domestic Violence Prevention

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) announced over $500 million in federal funding to assist law enforcement and domestic violence groups nationally to reduce the number of domestic violence incidents and provide support services to survivors. This funding will help victims of domestic violence in Connecticut. In 2019, there have been 13 domestic violence homicides in Connecticut, and over 33,000 calls for service to Connecticut’s statewide domestic violence hotline in between July, 2018 and July, 2019.

