Tong Co-Chairs General Internet Safety/Cyber Privacy and Security Committee

#Hartford, CT – Attorney General William Tong has been named co-chairman of the National Association of Attorneys General Internet Safety/Cyber Privacy and Security Committee, continuing to position the Connecticut Office of the Attorney General as a national leader on digital privacy and online consumer protection. Among the issues the committee will examine are digital privacy, child safety online, and security of personal, business and government data.

“Beginning under Attorney General Jepsen, the Connecticut Office of the Attorney General has earned a national reputation as an aggressive leader in the digital privacy field. Working closely with attorneys general across the nation, this work has remained a core priority under my administration,” said Attorney General Tong. “Consumers have a right to know how their personal information is used, stored, and protected and should have control over what companies do with that information. Companies that violate that trust must be held accountable.”

Connecticut co-led the multistate investigation into the 2017 Equifax data breach that culminated in a $600 million settlement with the company earlier this year — the largest data breach settlement in history. Connecticut also co-led the multistate investigations into data breaches at Uber and Target in the past couple of years. As with Equifax, those investigations shed light on widespread data safeguarding failures, and they also yielded historic settlements.

Connecticut is currently leading several ongoing national multistate privacy investigations, including an investigation into Facebook’s privacy practices that were brought to light by the incident involving Cambridge Analytica. Additionally, attorneys working in the Connecticut Attorney General’s Privacy and Data Security Department frequently serve as speakers at conferences and industry-sponsored events, espousing constant investment and vigilance in data safeguarding practices as necessary for compliance with evolving state, federal and international privacy laws.

In addition to co-chairing the Privacy and Security Committee, Attorney General Tong has been appointed to serve on NAAG’s Antitrust, Civil Rights and Federalism committees.

