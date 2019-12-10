CT To Divest From Gun Manufacturers

HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont released the following statement regarding the decision announced today by State Treasurer Shawn Wooden on state investments with firearm manufacturers:

“The treasurer’s decision to divest from gun manufacturers and enact a first-of-its-kind, comprehensive, responsible gun policy should be applauded. Connecticut continues to be a leader in responsible gun safety policies and as a state we must go beyond legislation in order to reflect the importance of protecting our communities from gun violence. While divesting sends a strong message, we still need a moment of action in Washington that will bring an end to the mass shootings that have become an everyday tragedy for our country.”

