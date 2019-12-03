Senator Upset With West Haven Veteran’s Hospital

HARTFORD, CT – Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) released the following statement after the Office of the Inspector General released a report regarding conditions at the West Haven Veterans Administration Hospital:

“These findings are deeply alarming, showing widespread failings, systemic deficiencies and inadequate past accountability. Equally troubling is the lack of specific timelines and deadlines for future action. Past VA leadership ignored warning signs and created an atmosphere of distrust and divisiveness. The unacceptable number of outsourced surgeries reflect the VA’s failure to provide proper sterilization capacity and adequate investment in the facility. These failings have real life consequences – delayed or canceled surgeries, possible infections, and needless discomfort, even suffering. Hardworking, dedicated VA healthcare professionals need the sterilization tools and other equipment necessary to properly serve veterans. Our veterans have earned and deserve the best possible care. I have repeatedly advocated for specific commitments to provide more resources and definite deadlines. I will hold senior VA leadership accountable until all of the issues highlighted in this report are remedied.”

