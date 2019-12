2019-12-10@10:37pm–#Fairfield Ct–#Westport CT– #cttraffic–A car fire in the right and middle lane has I-95 southbound near exit 19 has the highway shutdown. The car was fully engulfed in flames and the driver fled the scene. Firefighters say the fire was due to a collision. No word on any injuries.

