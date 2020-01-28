Bridgeport News: Elderly Man Beaten By Teen During Shooting

#Bridgeport CT–The Bridgeport Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the person responsible for committing a serious assault against an elderly person immediately following the homicide on Highland Avenue on January 26, 2020. The attached video clip shows the perpetrator inside Junco’s Market on Highland Avenue before the shooting and physical assault, and then captures the assault after the shooting. The victim is a good Samaritan who was attempting to render aid to a shooting victim. Anyone who can identify the person responsible is asked to call Detective Harper at 203-581-5239 or the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.