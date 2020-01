2020-01-28@10:55pm–#Bridgeport CT–A police officer on duty noticed a man with a firearm in his waistband at Madison and Grand Street. The man fled down Grand Street and tossed the firearm in the 400 block of Grand Street. The firearm was recovered and Columbus School was put on lock in/out which was lifted at 11:05am. State Police (now patrolling the Greene Homes) dispatched a K-9 but the suspect is still at large.

