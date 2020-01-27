Bridgeport News: Shootout At The Courthouse

Bridgeport Police Statement:

At approximately 12:15pm this afternoon, dispatch received notification of shots fired outside of the courthouse on Golden Hill Street. 4 individuals were sitting in a car outside of the courthouse at Golden Hill. An assailant with a gun shot at the individuals in the vehicle — 3 OF THE INDIVIDUALS in the vehicle ran into the courthouse for cover. A 4TH INDIVIDUAL, the driver of the vehicle, also sustained a gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital. All four individuals are in the care of medics at St. Vincent’s and Bridgeport Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

This continues to be an active scene that is being processed.

While this is an active scene, BPD reports there is no immediate threat at this time.

THIS IS NOT A RANDOM ACT, THIS IS NOT AN ACTIVE SHOOTER.

The individuals in this incident were intended targets