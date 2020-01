2020-01-26@1:10am–#Bridgeport CT– Bridgeport shot spotter reported shots fired on James Street and Calhoun Street. Police then received a call that the victim was being transported by private vehicle to the hospital. Police then received a call that the victim is in the 60 block of Cottage Street (don’t ask, I don’t know why). She was shot in the back of the head but she was alert and talking with EMS.