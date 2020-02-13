Bridgeport News: Health Department Closes Variety Store

2020-02-11–#Bridgeport CT–Bridgeport Police assisted the Bridgeport Department of Public Health at J & J Variety Store, located at 3145 Main Street for the insurance of a to Bridgeport City Chapter 8.20.330 Ordinance violation, “No grocery store, bakery, meat market or other establishment selling food or any other substances used or intended to be used for human consumption off the premises shall be maintained in the city unless licensed by the Director of Health and Social Services.

The establishment was operating without Bridgeport Health Department Food Establishment and Tobacco licenses. After the closure of the establishment, it was observed opened again hours later, thus prompting PD and DPH to respond again. On Wednesday the Bridgeport Police and Department of Public Health responded to the location being opened and thus closed again.No further information at this time.

