ConnectiCare Helps Bridgeport Rescue Mission

#Bridgeport CT–ConnectiCare recently presented a $9,914.28 donation to the Bridgeport Rescue Mission in collaboration with the Connecticut Neighborhood Assistance Act (NAA) tax credit program. The donation will support Bridgeport Rescue Missions green roof solution project. The donation offers organizations the opportunity to continue the great work they do in our communities.

The Connecticut NAA program provides tax credits to local businesses that support municipal and tax-exempt organizations. Through this program, ConnectiCare has been able to donate to 36 of its neighboring non-profits.