Senator Bradley On Upcoming Legislative Session

Hold on to your wallet, the Connecticut legislators are back in session. Senator Dennis Bradley took time to tell the DoingItLocal viewers what he finds to be important items in the upcoming session. He’s excited that there is a solid proposal to bring a casino and sports betting to Bridgeport. As a pastor’s son he believes that adults can make up their own minds on whether to immunize their children. He also thinks that tolls is just another way to tax the middle class. Before you comment, make sure you watch the video on why he thinks this way!