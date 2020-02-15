Two Alarm Fire In Bridgeport

UPDATE: A five-year-old and his 27-year-old mom were rescued by fire. The mom is Intubated with airway burns at Bridgeport. The five-year-old boy I had is intubated and was just flown to Yale with respiratory problems. Please pray for their quick recovery.

12:55pm–#Bridgeport CT– Firefighters battle a two alarm fire at a multi-family home in the 700 block of William Street at the intersection of Berkshire Avenue. Two people were transported to Bridgeport Hospital with unknown injuries. The fire marshal was called to investigate the cause of the fire. Surrounding towns provided mutual aid to staff the firehouses that went to battle this fire.