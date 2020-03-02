Fairfield News: Masseur Exposes Himself

2020-02-29@ 3:20pm–#Fairfield CT– The Fairfield Police Department received a complaint of a sexual assault that occurred while a victim was getting a massage at Massage Envy, 2279 Black Rock Turnpike Fairfield. The victim reported that Terron Zaire Moorer, an employee at Massage Envy while performing a massage, exposed his genitals and made contact with the victim with his genitals. Moorer, who remained on scene, was interviewed by responding officers where he admitted to the offenses. Terron Zaire Moorer (DOB: 09/22/1997), of Wells Place in Stratford, was arrested and charged with Sexual Assault 4th Degree and Disorderly Conduct. Moorer was released after posting a $500 bond and scheduled to appear in Bridgeport Superior Court on 03/09/2020.