2020-03-23@10:39pm–#Bridgeport CT– A 10-year-old girl in the 2500 block of Main Street called 911 to report her mother bit her on the hand because the child was texting using profanity.

Someone asked me if crime is down since the quarantine. It is but domestic calls, (fight between family members) are on the rise.

