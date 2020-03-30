DMV Authorizes Online Classes

WETHERSFIELD, CT) – The Department of Motor Vehicles Commissioner Sibongile Magubane – acting under the authority of a recent Executive Order signed by Governor Ned Lamont – approved the request from Connecticut licensed driving schools to provide online classroom training to their students.

“In the face of this unprecedented health crisis and at a time when social distancing is so important, we want to help businesses regulated by DMV to continue to operate, as well as assist driving school students with continuing their education on the path to getting a driver’s license,” Commissioner Magubane said.

Driving schools were notified yesterday of the Commissioner’s approval. The approval is effective immediately and until further notice.

For answers to questions, updates, or more information about other DMV services, please visit https://ctdmv.info