Fairfield News: Senior Center Closed – Meals Delivered

Fairfield CT– the Bigelow Center is closed for the next two weeks. Social Services and senior center staff will be onsite during the closure. If you have any questions or concerns, please call 203-256-3166. We are delivering lunches to those who are unable to cook or get to the market themselves. If you know someone who may benefit from having lunch delivered, call Amy O’Donnell, Bigelow Center Director, at 203-256-3166. Click here to read up-to-date information from the Health Department on Coronavirus.

