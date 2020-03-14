“Greene Homes Boyz” Arrests

#Bridgeport, CT (March 13, 2020): In response to the ongoing gang violence at and around the Charles F. Greene Homes Housing Complex in the city of Bridgeport, the Connecticut State Police-Statewide Urban Violence Cooperative Crime Control Task Force (SUVCCCTF), which is a collaborative unit comprised of Detectives from the Connecticut State Police and the Bridgeport Police Department, initiated an in-depth investigation focusing on individuals associated with the “Greene Homes Boyz” street gang. These individuals are suspected to be directly related to recent acts of violence, to include the shooting incident at the Connecticut Superior Court located on Golden Hill Street in Bridgeport. Based on this investigation detectives from the SUVCCCTF, obtained arrest and search warrants for a number of suspects and residences related to the case.

On March 13, 2020, eight (8) search warrants and five (5) arrest warrants were executed in an attempt to further this investigation. Because of the violent crimes these individuals are suspected to be related to, emergency services units were utilized to execute the warrants This investigation is part of a collaborative effort by several law enforcement agencies, focusing on efforts to reduce violent acts of crime in the city of Bridgeport. The following agencies and investigative units assisted with this investigation: The Connecticut State Police Statewide Narcotics Task Force, Bridgeport Police Department, Fairfield Police Department, Orange Police Department, Stamford Police Department, Westport Police Department, Massachusetts State Police, Rhode Island State Police, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Drug Enforcement Agency, and The Connecticut States Attorney’s Office.

The following individuals were arrested by warrant for narcotics violations:

– Marc Busanet (D.O.B: 05-27-1999) of 1480 North Avenue, Apt #2 Bridgeport CT 06604

o Charges: Sale of Narcotics 21a-278(b); Sale of Narcotics within 1500 feet of a school

21a-278a(b)

o Bond: $50,000.00

o Court Date: 03-13-2020, 172 Golden Hill Street, Bridgeport, CT

– Jaquon Benejan (D.O.B: 10-24-2001) of 434 Harral Avenue, Bridgeport, CT 06604

o Charges: 3 counts of Sale of Narcotics 21a-278(b); 2 counts of Sale of Narcotics within

1500 feet of a school 21a-278a(b)

o Bond: $125,000.00

o Court Date: 03-13-2020, 172 Golden Hill Street, Bridgeport, CT

– Laheem Jones (D.O.B: 08-06-1994) of 262 Harral Avenue, Bridgeport, CT 06604

o Charges: 3 counts of Sale of Narcotics 21a-278(b); 3 counts of Sale of Narcotics within

1500 feet of a school 21a-278a(b)

o Bond: $300,000.00

o Court Date: 03-13-2020, 172 Golden Hill Street, Bridgeport, CT

– Jostyne Morales (D.O.B: 12-05-1997) of 508 Harral Avenue, Bridgeport, CT 06604

o Charges: Sale of Narcotics 21a-278(b); Possession of Narcotics WITS 21a-278b1a;

Possession of Marijuana WITS 21a-277b2a

o Bond: $200,000.00

o Court Date: 03-13-2020, 172 Golden Hill Street, Bridgeport, CT

– Dhamoni Lockhart (D.O.B: 05-18-2000) of 290 Lafayette Street, Bridgeport, CT 06604

o Charges: 3 counts of Sale of Narcotics 21a-278(b); 2 counts of Sale of Narcotics within

1500 feet of a school 21a-278a(b)

o Bond: $250,000.00

o Court Date: 03-13-2020, 172 Golden Hill Street, Bridgeport, CT

The following items were seized as part of this investigation (See attached photographs):

– (4) Handguns

– Numerous rounds of handgun ammunition

– A large quantity of Marijuana

– A large quantity of crack cocaine

– A large number of prescription pills

– A large quantity of Heroin

– Fentanyl

– Several firearm magazines to include a 50 round drum, and a 30 round magazine Please note that this is still an active and ongoing investigation with the potential for further arrest to

follow.

(State Police Press Release)