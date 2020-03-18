Westport News: Noise Complaint

At approximately 11:39pm on Friday March 13, 2020, officers responded to the apartments located at 7 Post Road West on a noise complaint. The complainant reported loud noises coming from the neighboring apartment consistent with banging on the walls. Within the last week, officers responded to the same location on three other occasions for a complaint of loud music or other excessive noise coming from the same apartment. On two of these occasions the resident of that unit, identified as Tyler Bierman, had been verbally warned about the noise by the responding officers. On the third occasion, which occurred earlier this same evening (approximately 9:44pm on Friday March 13, 2020), Bierman was issued an infraction for creating a public disturbance. As a result of this fourth complaint, he was taken into custody.

Based on this investigation, Bierman was charged with a 53a-181(a) Breach of Peace in the Second Degree. Bond was set at $1,500.00. Bierman was able to post this bond and was released from custody. He is scheduled to be arraigned at Norwalk Superior Court at 9:30am on Monday March 30, 2020.

