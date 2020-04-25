Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Bridgeport News: Two Stabbings In Town

Posted on Posted in Bridgeport, Lights and Sirens

UPDATE: There were actually two stabbings, this one at 115 Yale Avenue with no real details. A SECOND stabbing happened at Greene Homes Building 5 and that is where the girlfriend stabbed her boyfriend on the lip and in the cheek just below the eye. Both calls happened at the same time frame.

 

2020-04-24@11:00pm–#Bridgeport CT– Police and EMS were called to the apartment building at 115 Yales Street where a man was allegedly stabbed in the upper cheek by his girlfriend.  Detectives are investigating.

 

Leave a comment