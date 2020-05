2020-05-15@6:50pm–#Bridgeport CT– Bridgeport fire water Uber..I mean fireboat on the way to the rocks at Seaside Park to bring in people stranded on the rocks at Seaside Park. On May 3rd firefighters had to bring in 28 out of towners stuck on the rocks at high tide. No fines or any sort of penalty was issued to them.

