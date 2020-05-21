Norwalk News: Food Drive

#Norwalk CT–Norwalk Police Officers, the Norwalk PBA, and the Norwalk Police union have sponsored a donation of a truck of food. On Friday, May 22, 2020 at 8:30 am St Philips church will be running a food drive, and officers will be there to unload the delivery. This is a food bank to support families that have been impacted by COVID 19. Food will be distributed at the church this Friday at 8:30. This program is run on donations, and Lieutenant Brian Cunningham has organized donations from members of the Norwalk Police Department, the Norwalk PBA, and the Norwalk Police Union to sponsor a truckload of food. If any members of our community are interested in participating in this cause or making a donation they can contact Father Sudhir of St Phillips Church. We invite members of the media to attend this event.

