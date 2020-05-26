Norwalk News: Shots Fired

#Norwalk CT–On May 24 at around 9:40 p.m patrol officers were dispatched to Garner Street for a report of shots fired. Officers were given the description of a man firing a handgun in the air. When officers arrived on scene they located an individual matching the description of the suspect. The suspect, Timothy Simmons Jr, was detained and officers located a handgun in his pocket. After officers investigated they located shell casings on scene. This appears to be an isolated incident and no one was injured. Simmons was arrested and charged as follows:

Arrested: Timothy Summons Jr ( 28 years old) of 36 Amelia Pl Stamford

Charges: Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm, Carrying a Pistol without a Permit, Reckless

Endangerment, and Breach of Peace

Bond:$50,000