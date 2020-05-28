Norwalk News: Suspicious Vehicle Nets Various Arrests

#Norwalk CT–On May 27, 2020 at around 5:30pm an officer on patrol encountered a suspicious vehicle in the Wal Mart parking lot on Connecticut Avenue. The officer smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle and began speaking with the vehicles occupants. One of the occupants retrieved a bag of marijuana and gave it to the officer, and told the officer there were firearms in the vehicle. The officer searched the vehicle and recovered 131 grams of marijuana packaged for sale, a scale, as well as a rifle, a handgun, three foot-long machetes, and an axe. None of the occupants had a pistol permit and this occurred within 1,500ft of a school.

Arrested

Steven Jutras (DOB 3/13/89) of 1082 Pembroke St Bridgeport

Teague Mayville (DOB 6/25/97) of Burlington, VT

Alana Williams (DOB 1/8/97) of Apollo Beach, Florida

Charges / Bond

Mayville : Weapons in a Motor Vehicle $25,000 bond

Jutras: Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Sell, Possession of marijuana within 1,500ft of a school, Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Sell within 1,500ft of a school. $25,000 bond

Williams: Carrying a Pistol without a Permit, Weapons in a Motor Vehicle $50,000 bond