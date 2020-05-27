Westport Library Curbside Service

Westport, CT – The Westport Library joined four other Fairfield County libraries today to announce plans to begin curbside pick-up of books and other materials as soon as June 15th. The Darien, New Canaan, Ridgefield, and Weston libraries collaborated on this decision.

The Westport Library developed a multi-phased reopening plan in close collaboration with the Town of Westport and the Westport-Weston Health District. The first phase of the plan includes curbside pick-up and a process to safely quarantine returned books and materials.

“We are delighted to provide curbside pick-up of books, DVD’s and other materials to our patrons,” said Bill Harmer, Executive Director of the Westport Library. “We miss seeing everyone and are very pleased to be taking these first steps towards our eventual reopening.”

“Because executive orders on the reopening of public library buildings are still in development and guidelines are changing often, it is hard to predict when libraries will be allowed to open their buildings,” stated First Selectman Jim Marpe. “By offering curbside service, the Westport Library has put forth a safe and smart solution that is consistent with our Town-wide approach. In the year since the Library reopened as a transformed institution, it has constantly demonstrated the ability to innovate. This is one more example of innovation and is positive news for our residents and businesses that need access to one of Westport’s most valuable assets. The regional approach taken here with our neighboring communities is done in the spirit of us all being in this and getting through this together.”

“Since the outbreak of COVID-19 in Westport in early March, together we have had success in slowing the spread of COVID-19 with the use of face covering, gloves and by limiting close contact with others in the community,” said Mark Cooper, Director of Health, Westport Weston Health District. “However, we cannot stay home forever; we all need to meet basic household needs and start the economy going again. By following the Library’s well thought out plan to start offering curbside service, and allowing for the safe return of materials, it is another important step in this direction.”

While the Westport Library building has been closed because of the COVID 19 pandemic, the Library’s digital resources have been available 24/7. With a wide array of digital offerings, including e-books, audiobooks, streaming music and movies, story times with favorite librarians, author talks and more, the Library has continued to provide invaluable educational and entertaining content to the community.

The Westport Library will provide detailed plans and service start dates on its website www.westportlibrary.org and through its e-newsletter and social media channels when more information is available.

