Westport, CT – Parks and Recreation Director Jennifer Fava announced today that the Town of Westport has decided not to hold the RECing Crew and Camp Compo programs this summer due to the COVID-19 health emergency.

“Due to the many restrictions placed upon camps by the State, the limited number of children that could be served, limitations of our facilities, the challenge of social distancing, and the new unknowns related to Pediatric Inflammatory Multisystem Syndrome, we are concerned about our ability to provide these programs in a safe manner. Additionally, they would not be the camp experiences that our campers and parents have come to expect,” Fava said.

First Selectman, Jim Marpe stated, “This was not an easy decision to make, but after consulting with staff and the Westport Weston Health District, we believe this is the right decision for our specific programs. The health and safety of our participants and staff, and the larger community, is our foremost concern. In light of that and the uncertainties related to the Pediatric Inflammatory Multisystem Syndrome, there was too much health risk as it pertains to these programs.”

Other Parks and Recreation summer programs are currently being evaluated and restructured to meet the necessary requirements. Information on these programs and registration will be provided as soon as they are finalized.

For updates, please check the Town website at www.westportct.gov/covid19 or #Westportctcovid19info.

