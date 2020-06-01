Westport Recreation Updates

#Westport, CT – Parks and Recreation Director Jennifer Fava is pleased to announce the following updates regarding various recreation facilities.

Tennis:

The Town Farm tennis courts and the Doubleday tennis courts (located behind Saugatuck Elementary School) are anticipated to open on June 5, 2020. At this time, play will be limited to courts with nets and singles play only, along with other restrictions, which can be found on the tennis pages at www.westportrecreation.com.

Longshore Golf Course:

As of June 1, 2020, single rider golf carts and pull carts will be available at Longshore Golf Course through the 2pm tee time. Use is restricted so that enough time is available at the end of the day to ensure proper sanitization. Carts are limited and available while supplies last.

As of June 5, 2020, tee times at Longshore Golf Course will start at 7am on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays and will remain at 8am Mondays through Thursdays. Additionally, play will be extended daily with the last tee time at 7pm.

Athletic Fields:

As of June 1, 2020, the athletic fields at Wakeman, Staples (including Staples track) and Kings Highway will be open for individual use and exercise. No organized, competitive, pick-up team play, practices or games will be allowed. Current gathering rules limiting groups to no more than five (5) people must be adhered to, along with social distancing rules. Those not following these rules will be asked to leave. If compliance is not occurring, fields may be closed completely.

As of June 1, 2020, the Ginny Parker Field at Staples and the PJ Romano Field at Saugatuck Elementary will be closed for the summer due to construction.

Fava stated, “Staff from the Parks and Recreation Department, Westport Police Department and Westport School District will continue to work together to monitor and enforce the rules. We ask for everyone’s cooperation as community compliance is necessary to keep our facilities open and to allow us to continue opening additional facilities.”

First Selectman Jim Marpe commented, “This is another important step in our reopening process. It is an example of how we are listening to the community and working to safely respond to these concerns.”

For updates, please check the Town website at westportct.gov/covid19 or #Reopenwestportct.

This press release is made possible by: