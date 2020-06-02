Westport Update on Limitations of Recreational Gatherings

Westport, CT – Parks and Recreation Director Jennifer Fava announced today that in accordance with Governor Lamont’s Executive Order 7TT, effective June 1, 2020, the limitation on the number of people allowed in a recreational gathering has been increased from 5 people to 25 people for outdoor recreational gatherings.

Outdoor gatherings are now permitted for up to and including 25 people with the following restrictions:

No contact sports or sports that include shared handling of objects such as balls or frisbees are allowed. Attendees shall remain six feet apart, excluding immediate family members, caretakers, and household members, and except when dining, masks shall be worn when within six feet of those not in the same household.

iii. If the event is an organized gathering, the organizer shall demarcate six feet of spacing in the area of the gathering to demonstrate appropriate spacing for social distancing.

This increase pertains to outdoor recreational gatherings including, but not limited to, the opening of the Wakeman, Staples (including the Staples track), and Kings Highway fields for individual use and exercise as indicated in the May 29, 2020 press release.

For updates, please check the Town website at www.westportct.gov/covid19 or #Reopenwestportct.

