Bridgeport News: Woman Shot

Posted on Posted in Bridgeport, Lights and Sirens

2020-06-19@12:26am–#Bridgeport CT– Last night, may of you messaged me wondering if it was shots fired on Maplewood Avenue in the 200 block.  I couldn’t answer your because the press radios were turned off per the mayor.  Later today the police said that a man called to report his girlfriend was hit and that he was driving her to the hospital.  Police met them at St. Vincent’s hospital and determined that she sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the shoulder.

 

