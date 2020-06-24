DMV Slowly Reopening

WETHERSFIELD, CT – The Connecticut Department of Motor Vehicles will reopen select offices on June 23, 2020. Services will be offered by appointment only. Details are below:

Road Tests (Non-CDL)

 Road testing will resume June 23, 2020. Approximately 1,000 road tests have been rescheduled

through June 30th

.

 Customers are being called by DMV staff to schedule previously canceled appointments.

Services Offered by Appointment at the DMV

 Appointments are now available for new licenses and IDs, license and ID renewals, out of state license and registration transfers, and CDL upgrades.

 Locations for Learner’s Permit Knowledge Tests: Wethersfield, Cheshire, Willimantic, Old Saybrook, Norwalk, and Danbury.

 Registration Services (new registrations) will begin on June 30, 2020 at these locations:

Wethersfield, Willimantic, and Danbury

o Appointments can be made by visiting: https://portal.ct.gov/dmv/

o Link located within the “yellow alert box” to the appointment page.

