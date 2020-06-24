DMV Slowly Reopening

WETHERSFIELD, CT – The Connecticut Department of Motor Vehicles will reopen select offices on June 23, 2020. Services will be offered by appointment only. Details are below:
Road Tests (Non-CDL)
Road testing will resume June 23, 2020. Approximately 1,000 road tests have been rescheduled
through June 30th
.
Customers are being called by DMV staff to schedule previously canceled appointments.
Services Offered by Appointment at the DMV
Appointments are now available for new licenses and IDs, license and ID renewals, out of state license and registration transfers, and CDL upgrades.
Locations for Learner’s Permit Knowledge Tests: Wethersfield, Cheshire, Willimantic, Old Saybrook, Norwalk, and Danbury.
Registration Services (new registrations) will begin on June 30, 2020 at these locations:
Wethersfield, Willimantic, and Danbury
o Appointments can be made by visiting: https://portal.ct.gov/dmv/
o Link located within the “yellow alert box” to the appointment page.
