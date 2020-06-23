Homicide #8 2nd of the Day

2020-06-23@10:45pm–Police are reporting their 2nd homicide of the day, #8 of the year. Police dispatch received a report of shots fired and a possible victim shot at 750 William Street. Officers arriving on the scene located a 53-year-old male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to Bridgeport Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries shortly after arrival. Detectives are processing a crime scene at this location, and are working to determine a motive for the shooting. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Detective Heanue at 203-581-5242 or the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS. The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

