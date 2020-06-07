Monroe News: Drowning

Police UPDATE: Captain Keith White of the Monroe Police Department said the woman was alone at the home and her family hadn’t heard from her all day so her son drove over and found her in the family pool, dead. They believe she had been there since earlier in the day. The medical examiner will come in for a full autopsy/cause of death investigation, but the initial investigation indicates it’s possible she suffered a medical incident while in the pool.

2020-06-06@8:33pm–#Monroe CT– EMS on the way to Jones Hill Road for a drowning. Radio reports saying its an elderly woman and that rigor mortis has already set in.

This news report is made possible by: