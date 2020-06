#Norwalk CT–The Detective Bureau is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in a burglary that burglary occurred on June 2, 2020 at approximately 5:00a.m at the Extended Stay Hotel at 400 Main Ave. Cash was stolen from the register, and a purse and computer were stolen from a guests’ room. Anyone who recognizes the individual pictured in the attached flier, or who has information on this crime is asked to contact Detective Taylor at 203-854-3183.