Norwalk Shooting Suspect Captured In Bridgeport After Pursuit

Norwalk Police UPDATE: At approximately 10:00 a.m officers were called to Roodner Court at 261 Ely Avenue for a report of a person shot. Officers arrived and found one victim, who was brought to the hospital. We are currently working with other law enforcement agencies as this is an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Norwalk Police Detective Bureau at 203-854-3011.

Bridgeport Police said “The person(s) being investigated fled on foot onto the property of Central High School where he was approached by school security and at that time the party indicated that he needed assistance and that he was being chased. The party was taken into the security office and police were notified. Upon police arrival, that party fled the security office and was immediately apprehended outside of the building and taken into custody.”

Fairfield Police provided K-9 assistance and is taking the suspect into custody for Norwalk, currently being held on motor vehicle charges.